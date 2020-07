Amenities

BLOUNT ISLAND STUDIO FOR RENT: From I-95 Downtown, head NE on I-95 N. Take exit 358a for Fl-105/Heckscher Dr. Take Heckscher Drive east to Orahaood Lane and turn right onto Orahood Lane. Property will be the first on the left. Studio, 1 Bath. Large living space, full kitchen (R/R). CHA. Hardwood floors. Screened front porch overlooking St. John's River. Washer/dryer provided. Approx. 430 sqft. $1250 security deposit. 12 months lease. Owner will consider pets with NRPF. [OV brm]