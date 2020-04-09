All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9105 Cocoa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9105 Cocoa Ave.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9105 Cocoa Ave.

9105 Cocoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9105 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - This updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Central HVAC
- Front Patio
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4733242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have any available units?
9105 Cocoa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have?
Some of 9105 Cocoa Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Cocoa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Cocoa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Cocoa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 Cocoa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. offer parking?
No, 9105 Cocoa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Cocoa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have a pool?
No, 9105 Cocoa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9105 Cocoa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Cocoa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9105 Cocoa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia