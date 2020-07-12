/
/
/
moncrief park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 AM
249 Apartments for rent in Moncrief Park, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$785
800 sqft
Cypress Landing invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Cypress Landing provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1460 W 30th St
1460 West 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
1460 W 30th St Available 08/31/20 3/1 At 1460 W 30th - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Fenced in yard backyard with free standing garage with washer and dryer connections. Features tile floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Ch&A. (RLNE5899481)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1544 W. 26th Street
1544 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1214 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bonus and 1 bathrrom. - Large family home. Fresh paint and new flooring. Call to schedule a showing today! (RLNE5120361)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
1703 W 24th St
1703 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
756 sqft
1703 W 24th St, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 756 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Call to schedule a showing of this property.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1599 West 21st Street
1599 21st Street West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055369 Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a central air.
Results within 1 mile of Moncrief Park
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2208 W 12th St
2208 West 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
805 sqft
3/1 Northside Home - This cute 3/1 home has been renovated and features a covered front porch, all ceramic tile floor, and carpet in bedrooms. There is a cute eat in kitchen with all appliances, large utility room with w/d conn and central a/c.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1580 8th Street West
1580 West 8th Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
684 sqft
This very nice house is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom , new appliances , new washer and dryer . Fresh painted , new flooring . Corner lot with fence yard . Ready to move in . Schedule showing or apply at www.myvsrealty.com
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3801 Almeda Street #139 - 1
3801 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Steele St.
1489 Steele Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1489 Steele St 3/1 available now - Cozy 3/1 single family home available now! Property includes central AC/Heat and appliances! Don't let this one pass you by! Low security deposit move in special! Month to Month available! Call 904-743-1500 ext 2
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1242 Kenmore Street
1242 Kenmore Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1133 sqft
2/1 Available at 1242 Kenmore St - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath will be available late June. Home has recently been fully repainted and renovated. Photos to come soon! Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2085 Morehouse Rd
2085 Moorehouse Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
New Remodel Single Family 3/2 Northside JAX, FL - Property Id: 292340 This rental property is located in Jacksonville's North-side in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1957 W 44th St
1957 West 44th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Huge 3/1 available - Property Id: 272750 Beautiful property located on a quiet block with nice neighbors great place to raise a family clean an huge on the inside won't last long call 754-230-0210 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 PULLMAN AVE
2002 Pullman Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$780
1068 sqft
EDAP INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 177844 CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $780.00 and deposit $780.00.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1771 Cleveland Street Unit 4
1771 Cleveland Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
676 sqft
Must See Apartment - LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in the Heart of Jacksonville. Just moments away from downtown and located next to Historic Avondale and Riverside.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4612 Marlboro Circle West (We Prosperous LLC)
4612 Marlboro Circle West, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1641 sqft
***PENDING*** Newly remodeled nice 4BD/2BA family home! It features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long! Conveniently located.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Moncrief Road
2322 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
872 sqft
Newly remodeled, very spacious 2BR 1BA now available!!! Brand new everything!!! Flooring, kitchen, bath, plumbing, electrical, central heat and air, laundry hook ups, large bedrooms, large open front porch. Close to I95, appliances included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3637 Charles Street
3637 Charles Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$810
792 sqft
***PENDING*** Newly remodeled nice 2BD/1BA family home. Home features new paint, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1324 W 16th Street
1324 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1012 sqft
North Florida Real Estate & Management....we have rentals! Call North Florida Real Estate and Management today for more information and a tour. Easy terms. Prompt and courteous service.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
444 W. 25th Street
444 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
North Florida Real Estate & Management....we have rentals! Call North Florida Real Estate and Management today for more information and a tour. Easy terms. Prompt and courteous service.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1204 W 10TH ST
1204 West 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1361 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME north on I-95, exit west on 8th street, right on Wilcox, left on 9th, right on Durkees, right on 10th.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1177 W 26th St - 1
1177 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. The downstairs unit is available. Carpet throughout. Central heat & air. To schedule a showing, please complete our online application at www.DuvalRents.com.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5325 OAK TRAIL LN
5325 Oak Trail Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1277 sqft
Be the FIRST to live in this Brand NEW construction.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3715 Almeda Street, Unit 121
3715 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$670
630 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and New A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, location is convenient to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2236 DANSON ST
2236 Danson Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$975
920 sqft
4bedroom 1ba home central heat and air inside utility room with wash dyer hook up .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL