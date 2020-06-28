9038 Berry Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located on the South side of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes for your convenience. The interior of this home has tile throughout the entire home with a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious fenced in yard! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you have any questions please contact us at (904)-226-4459!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105399)