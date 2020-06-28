This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located on the South side of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes for your convenience. The interior of this home has tile throughout the entire home with a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious fenced in yard! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you have any questions please contact us at (904)-226-4459!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5105399)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9038 Berry Ave have any available units?
9038 Berry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.