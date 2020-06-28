All apartments in Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9038 Berry Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

9038 Berry Ave

9038 Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9038 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located on the South side of Jacksonville near shopping areas and bus routes for your convenience. The interior of this home has tile throughout the entire home with a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom as well as a spacious fenced in yard! Westside Rentals does not accept section 8 vouches and does not accept HUD applicants. If you have any questions please contact us at (904)-226-4459!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9038 Berry Ave have any available units?
9038 Berry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9038 Berry Ave have?
Some of 9038 Berry Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9038 Berry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9038 Berry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9038 Berry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9038 Berry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9038 Berry Ave offer parking?
No, 9038 Berry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9038 Berry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9038 Berry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9038 Berry Ave have a pool?
No, 9038 Berry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9038 Berry Ave have accessible units?
No, 9038 Berry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9038 Berry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9038 Berry Ave has units with dishwashers.
