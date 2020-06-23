All apartments in Jacksonville
8663 Susie St.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

8663 Susie St.

8663 Susie Street · No Longer Available
Location

8663 Susie Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom Northside home - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown. Open floor-plan with a large kitchen.

Features:
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4785800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8663 Susie St. have any available units?
8663 Susie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8663 Susie St. currently offering any rent specials?
8663 Susie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8663 Susie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8663 Susie St. is pet friendly.
Does 8663 Susie St. offer parking?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not offer parking.
Does 8663 Susie St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8663 Susie St. have a pool?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not have a pool.
Does 8663 Susie St. have accessible units?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8663 Susie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8663 Susie St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8663 Susie St. does not have units with air conditioning.
