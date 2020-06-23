8663 Susie St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom Northside home - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Mandarin near the Avenues Mall and under 20 minutes from Downtown. Open floor-plan with a large kitchen.



Features:

- Fenced Yard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



