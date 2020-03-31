All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8455 Windypine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8455 Windypine Lane
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:26 PM

8455 Windypine Lane

8455 Windypine Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8455 Windypine Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
•Second bedroom and bath downstairs
•Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Laundry and storage area off of back patio
•Plenty of closet space
•Attic area has floor for extra storage
•Fresh designer two tone interior paint
•Ceramic tile in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms
•Fenced backyard
•Screen patio
•End unit
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8455 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8455 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8455 Windypine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8455 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8455 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8455 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia