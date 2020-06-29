All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN

8452 Mcgirts Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8452 Mcgirts Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

new construction
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This new construction home is move-in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,325 sq feet of living space and updates throughout. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have any available units?
8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have?
Some of 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN's amenities include new construction, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN offers parking.
Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have a pool?
No, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have accessible units?
No, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8452 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.

