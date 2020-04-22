All apartments in Jacksonville
8148 Creedmoor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8148 Creedmoor Drive

8148 Creedmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8148 Creedmoor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have any available units?
8148 Creedmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8148 Creedmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8148 Creedmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8148 Creedmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8148 Creedmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8148 Creedmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8148 Creedmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
