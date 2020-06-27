All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8055 International Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8055 International Village Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:31 PM

8055 International Village Drive

8055 International Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8055 International Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 6/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 International Village Drive have any available units?
8055 International Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8055 International Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8055 International Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 International Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8055 International Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8055 International Village Drive offer parking?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8055 International Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 International Village Drive have a pool?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8055 International Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 International Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 International Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8055 International Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia