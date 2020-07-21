All apartments in Jacksonville
7912 Chateau Drive South
Location

7912 Chateau Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh paint, new A/C, and new appliances! 3 bed/1.5 bath home with open living space. Covered car port and porch. Big fenced yard in established neighborhood.

COMING SOON! The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date. Visit our website, select "Notify Me When Ready to View" and register with Rently to be added to the waitlist and automatically notified immediately when showings are available.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Chateau Drive South have any available units?
7912 Chateau Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Chateau Drive South have?
Some of 7912 Chateau Drive South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Chateau Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Chateau Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Chateau Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Chateau Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Chateau Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Chateau Drive South offers parking.
Does 7912 Chateau Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Chateau Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Chateau Drive South have a pool?
No, 7912 Chateau Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Chateau Drive South have accessible units?
No, 7912 Chateau Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Chateau Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Chateau Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
