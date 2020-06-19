All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7824 Pepper Circle West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7824 Pepper Circle West
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:57 PM

7824 Pepper Circle West

7824 Pepper Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7824 Pepper Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have any available units?
7824 Pepper Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7824 Pepper Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Pepper Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Pepper Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7824 Pepper Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West offer parking?
No, 7824 Pepper Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Pepper Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have a pool?
Yes, 7824 Pepper Circle West has a pool.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have accessible units?
No, 7824 Pepper Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7824 Pepper Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7824 Pepper Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7824 Pepper Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia