Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN
7780 Playschool Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7780 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
new construction
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This new construction home is move-in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,339 sq feet of living space and updates throughout. Call for your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have any available units?
7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have?
Some of 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN's amenities include new construction, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN currently offering any rent specials?
7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN pet-friendly?
No, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN offer parking?
Yes, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN offers parking.
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have a pool?
No, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have a pool.
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have accessible units?
No, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7780 PLAYSCHOOL LN does not have units with dishwashers.
