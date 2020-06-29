All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7765 PICKETT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7765 PICKETT ST
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

7765 PICKETT ST

7765 Pickett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7765 Pickett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home for someone that would like a home without going through the home buying process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7765 PICKETT ST have any available units?
7765 PICKETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7765 PICKETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
7765 PICKETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7765 PICKETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST offer parking?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not offer parking.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have a pool?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have accessible units?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia