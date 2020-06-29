Rent Calculator
7765 PICKETT ST
7765 Pickett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7765 Pickett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice home for someone that would like a home without going through the home buying process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have any available units?
7765 PICKETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7765 PICKETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
7765 PICKETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7765 PICKETT ST pet-friendly?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST offer parking?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not offer parking.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have a pool?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have accessible units?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7765 PICKETT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7765 PICKETT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
