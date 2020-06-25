All apartments in Jacksonville
7446 COLONY COVE LN
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

7446 COLONY COVE LN

7446 Colony Cove Trl W · No Longer Available
Location

7446 Colony Cove Trl W, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Need a very spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home. This is the one. Large bedrooms. Especially nice Living/Family room with separate dining area. Pass-thru bar in kitchen into the Family room.Ceiling fans abound.Enclosed garage. Indoor w/d area. Storage room out back. Fenced back yard.Best hurry for this one.All details must be verified.No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have any available units?
7446 COLONY COVE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have?
Some of 7446 COLONY COVE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7446 COLONY COVE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7446 COLONY COVE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7446 COLONY COVE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7446 COLONY COVE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7446 COLONY COVE LN offers parking.
Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7446 COLONY COVE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have a pool?
No, 7446 COLONY COVE LN does not have a pool.
Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have accessible units?
No, 7446 COLONY COVE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7446 COLONY COVE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7446 COLONY COVE LN has units with dishwashers.
