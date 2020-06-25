7446 COLONY COVE LN

Need a very spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home. This is the one. Large bedrooms. Especially nice Living/Family room with separate dining area. Pass-thru bar in kitchen into the Family room.Ceiling fans abound.Enclosed garage. Indoor w/d area. Storage room out back. Fenced back yard.Best hurry for this one.All details must be verified.No sign on property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
