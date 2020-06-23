All apartments in Jacksonville
7004 WILSON BLVD

7004 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 WILSON BLVD have any available units?
7004 WILSON BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 WILSON BLVD have?
Some of 7004 WILSON BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 WILSON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7004 WILSON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 WILSON BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7004 WILSON BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 7004 WILSON BLVD offer parking?
No, 7004 WILSON BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7004 WILSON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 WILSON BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 WILSON BLVD have a pool?
No, 7004 WILSON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7004 WILSON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7004 WILSON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 WILSON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 WILSON BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
