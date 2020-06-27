6920 Tampico Road South

Amenities

$500 instant credit for any lease signed on a move-in ready home by November 29! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in Jacksonville convenient to restaurants, shopping, major highways, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.