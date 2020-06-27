All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6920 Tampico Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6920 Tampico Road South
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

6920 Tampico Road South

6920 Tampico Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6920 Tampico Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
$500 instant credit for any lease signed on a move-in ready home by November 29! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in Jacksonville convenient to restaurants, shopping, major highways, and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Tampico Road South have any available units?
6920 Tampico Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Tampico Road South have?
Some of 6920 Tampico Road South's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Tampico Road South currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Tampico Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Tampico Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6920 Tampico Road South is pet friendly.
Does 6920 Tampico Road South offer parking?
No, 6920 Tampico Road South does not offer parking.
Does 6920 Tampico Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Tampico Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Tampico Road South have a pool?
No, 6920 Tampico Road South does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Tampico Road South have accessible units?
No, 6920 Tampico Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Tampico Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Tampico Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia