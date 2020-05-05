All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6853 MISTY VIEW DR

6853 Lake Mist Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6853 Lake Mist Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have any available units?
6853 MISTY VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have?
Some of 6853 MISTY VIEW DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6853 MISTY VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6853 MISTY VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6853 MISTY VIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR offer parking?
No, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR does not offer parking.
Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6853 MISTY VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6853 MISTY VIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
