6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1

Amenities
Beautiful gated community close to I295. Updated unit featuring new paint, carpet, lighting fixtures. Home boasts two master suites and large closets in each, large linen closet & laundry is conveniently between the two suites. Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven / range, dishwasher, & microwave. Very nice private backyard with three sided partial fence and a garage.
