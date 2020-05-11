All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1

6824 Lake Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Lake Mist Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful gated community close to I295. Updated unit featuring new paint, carpet, lighting fixtures. Home boasts two master suites and large closets in each, large linen closet & laundry is conveniently between the two suites. Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven / range, dishwasher, & microwave. Very nice private backyard with three sided partial fence and a garage.
Beautiful gated community close to I295. Updated unit featuring new paint, carpet, lighting fixtures. Home boasts two master suites and large closets in each, large linen closet & laundry is conveniently between the two suites. Kitchen includes refrigerator, oven / range, dishwasher, & microwave. Very nice private backyard with three sided partial fence and a garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have any available units?
6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have?
Some of 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 has accessible units.
Does 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 Lake Mist Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

