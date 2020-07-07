All apartments in Jacksonville
6819 Gaillardia Rd S
6819 Gaillardia Rd S

6819 South Gaillardia Road · No Longer Available
Location

6819 South Gaillardia Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc474f0b7 ---- This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, electric stove and refrigerator, central heat and air, fully fenced in yard with plenty of shade. Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan great for entertaining. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have any available units?
6819 Gaillardia Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have?
Some of 6819 Gaillardia Rd S's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6819 Gaillardia Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
6819 Gaillardia Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 Gaillardia Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S offer parking?
No, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have a pool?
No, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have accessible units?
No, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 Gaillardia Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6819 Gaillardia Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.

