6819 Gaillardia Rd S

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4bc474f0b7 ---- This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, electric stove and refrigerator, central heat and air, fully fenced in yard with plenty of shade. Vaulted ceilings with open floor plan great for entertaining. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.