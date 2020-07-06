All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

6512 Mitford Rd

6512 Mitford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Mitford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1bc11290b0 ---- This huge 5 bedroom and 2 bath home is perfect for you. Features fresh paint, tile flooring, carport, central A/C, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Mitford Rd have any available units?
6512 Mitford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6512 Mitford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Mitford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Mitford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 Mitford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6512 Mitford Rd offers parking.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Mitford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd have a pool?
No, 6512 Mitford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd have accessible units?
No, 6512 Mitford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 Mitford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 Mitford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6512 Mitford Rd has units with air conditioning.

