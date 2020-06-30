All apartments in Jacksonville
6215 RANDIA DR
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

6215 RANDIA DR

6215 Randia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Randia Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect 4/2 with one room being a perfect office set up. Wood and tile floors throughout,Kitchen and bathrooms upgraded appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, a/c system and much more. Formal dining room, family room. Enclosed patio. Large corner lot. This is a must see. Large corner lot. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 RANDIA DR have any available units?
6215 RANDIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 RANDIA DR have?
Some of 6215 RANDIA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 RANDIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
6215 RANDIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 RANDIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6215 RANDIA DR offer parking?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR does not offer parking.
Does 6215 RANDIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 RANDIA DR have a pool?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 6215 RANDIA DR have accessible units?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 RANDIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 RANDIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

