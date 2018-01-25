Amenities

5850 Harris Ave Available 09/20/19 Come See Your Beautiful New Home - Available September 20th for showing/move in - 5850 Harris Ave, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 1,214 sq ft and was built in 2014. Large 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.



You will love the open floor plan with lots of room for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. The beautiful breakfast bar is a space saver for sure! Just add a few stools and no need for a large kitchen table!



Nice quiet neighborhood with yard perfect for pets and children.



Never worry about street parking with your own private driveway and attached garage.



Less than 10 minutes from Downtown, Riverside, and San Marco. 15 miles to Jax Beach which means sun in the fun is only moments away. Relax with your toes in the sand and enjoy Florida living to the fullest!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE3847584)