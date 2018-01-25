All apartments in Jacksonville
5850 Harris Ave
Last updated September 16 2019

5850 Harris Ave

5850 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5850 Harris Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5850 Harris Ave Available 09/20/19 Come See Your Beautiful New Home - Available September 20th for showing/move in - 5850 Harris Ave, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 1,214 sq ft and was built in 2014. Large 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.

You will love the open floor plan with lots of room for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. The beautiful breakfast bar is a space saver for sure! Just add a few stools and no need for a large kitchen table!

Nice quiet neighborhood with yard perfect for pets and children.

Never worry about street parking with your own private driveway and attached garage.

Less than 10 minutes from Downtown, Riverside, and San Marco. 15 miles to Jax Beach which means sun in the fun is only moments away. Relax with your toes in the sand and enjoy Florida living to the fullest!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE3847584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Harris Ave have any available units?
5850 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5850 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5850 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5850 Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5850 Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 5850 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 5850 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5850 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 5850 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
