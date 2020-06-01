5692 Bennington Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/869660?source=marketing
•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms
•Attached one story flat
•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Stone wood-burning corner fireplace
•Fully equipped kitchen open to living/dining area
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Screened side patio
•Fenced backyard
•End unit
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $935, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $935, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.