Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:57 PM

5692 Bennington Drive

5692 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5692 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/869660?source=marketing

•2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms
•Attached one story flat
•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Stone wood-burning corner fireplace
•Fully equipped kitchen open to living/dining area
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Screened side patio
•Fenced backyard
•End unit

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $935, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $935, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5692 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5692 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5692 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 5692 Bennington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5692 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5692 Bennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5692 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5692 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5692 Bennington Drive offer parking?
No, 5692 Bennington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5692 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5692 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5692 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5692 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5692 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5692 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5692 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5692 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
