All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5335 Seaboard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5335 Seaboard Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

5335 Seaboard Avenue

5335 Seaboard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5335 Seaboard Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5335 Seaboard Avenue Available 01/27/20 For Rent With Pool - Beautiful fenced yard with a pool! Pets limited with approval and pet fee. Additional $75/Month for pool maintenance.

(RLNE5483286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have any available units?
5335 Seaboard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5335 Seaboard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Seaboard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Seaboard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Seaboard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue offer parking?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5335 Seaboard Avenue has a pool.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia