Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5335 Seaboard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5335 Seaboard Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5335 Seaboard Avenue
5335 Seaboard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5335 Seaboard Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5335 Seaboard Avenue Available 01/27/20 For Rent With Pool - Beautiful fenced yard with a pool! Pets limited with approval and pet fee. Additional $75/Month for pool maintenance.
(RLNE5483286)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have any available units?
5335 Seaboard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 5335 Seaboard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Seaboard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Seaboard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Seaboard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue offer parking?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5335 Seaboard Avenue has a pool.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Seaboard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5335 Seaboard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia