Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5242 TIMAWATHA AVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5242 TIMAWATHA AVE
5242 Timawatha Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5242 Timawatha Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 3 bedroom brick home. This home has stainless steel appliances, laundry room and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have any available units?
5242 TIMAWATHA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have?
Some of 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5242 TIMAWATHA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE offer parking?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have a pool?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have accessible units?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 TIMAWATHA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
