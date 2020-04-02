Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5201 JANICE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5201 JANICE CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5201 JANICE CIR
5201 Janice Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5201 Janice Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath home features, a covered carport, front screened porch, large open back patio, living room, den, and fenced in backyard, tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 JANICE CIR have any available units?
5201 JANICE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5201 JANICE CIR have?
Some of 5201 JANICE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5201 JANICE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5201 JANICE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 JANICE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5201 JANICE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5201 JANICE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5201 JANICE CIR offers parking.
Does 5201 JANICE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 JANICE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 JANICE CIR have a pool?
No, 5201 JANICE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5201 JANICE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5201 JANICE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 JANICE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 JANICE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia