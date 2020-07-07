All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

4846 Merrimac Ave

4846 Merrimac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4846 Merrimac Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this cute little bungalow in the Lakeshore area off of Cassat Ave by Duval Ford. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, appliances, washer/dryer connections, & a screened in front porch! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have any available units?
4846 Merrimac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4846 Merrimac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4846 Merrimac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4846 Merrimac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4846 Merrimac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave offer parking?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have a pool?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have accessible units?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4846 Merrimac Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4846 Merrimac Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

