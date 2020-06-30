4516 Key Woodley Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home is perfect for you! With brand flooring throughout the home as well as new appliances, kitchen countertops, and cabinets. What else could you ask for? Located in Biscayne Terrace right across from Baptist Medical Center North. One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.