4516 Key Woodley Drive South

4516 Key Woodley Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Key Woodley Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home is perfect for you! With brand flooring throughout the home as well as new appliances, kitchen countertops, and cabinets. What else could you ask for? Located in Biscayne Terrace right across from Baptist Medical Center North. One small pet is allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee. Multiple pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have any available units?
4516 Key Woodley Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have?
Some of 4516 Key Woodley Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Key Woodley Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Key Woodley Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Key Woodley Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South offers parking.
Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have a pool?
No, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have accessible units?
No, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Key Woodley Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Key Woodley Drive South has units with dishwashers.

