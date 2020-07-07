All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

4314 ELLIPSE DR

4314 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Move-in-Ready home in the heart St John's TownCenter. Boasting wi/high ceilings, a balcony with a water view off kitchen and packed with upgrades i.e, hardwood floors & HW staircase, kitchen cabinets, granite, backsplash, tiled lanai & a gorgeous fireplace w/mantle. Main level offers an En-suite w/full bath and screened lanai. Two Master Suites on the upper level complete with their own full bath w/raised vanities. Amenities include Fitness Ctr, Club house and Pool; Exterior maintenance of handled by HOA, Roof too! Private gate access to St.Johns TC . Add'l parking just steps from the door. Prime location! I-295; Butler and the I-95 all JUST 3 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4314 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4314 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4314 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4314 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4314 ELLIPSE DR offers parking.
Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 ELLIPSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4314 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4314 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4314 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.

