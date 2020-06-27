All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

4303 San Martarro Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This home in San Jose is ready for you to move in! Nice, spacious living room. Kitchen is equipped with matching refrigerator and range. Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Washer/dryer hook up. Pets are welcome. Call today! Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and property address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have any available units?
4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have?
Some of 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N currently offering any rent specials?
4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N is pet friendly.
Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N offer parking?
Yes, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N offers parking.
Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have a pool?
No, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N does not have a pool.
Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have accessible units?
No, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N does not have units with dishwashers.

