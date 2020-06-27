4303 SAN MARTARRO DR N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This home in San Jose is ready for you to move in! Nice, spacious living room. Kitchen is equipped with matching refrigerator and range. Beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Washer/dryer hook up. Pets are welcome. Call today! Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and property address.