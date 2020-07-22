All apartments in Jacksonville
3851 Jammes Rd

3851 Jammes Road · No Longer Available
Location

3851 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This slightly renovated home is located at 3851 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL located in the Cedar Hills Estates neighborhood in Jacksonville and has 3 beds, 2 baths, large family den, and approximately 1,503 square feet.

Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 Jammes Rd have any available units?
3851 Jammes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3851 Jammes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Jammes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Jammes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd offer parking?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have a pool?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have accessible units?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3851 Jammes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
