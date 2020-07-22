3851 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Cedar Hills Estates
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This slightly renovated home is located at 3851 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL located in the Cedar Hills Estates neighborhood in Jacksonville and has 3 beds, 2 baths, large family den, and approximately 1,503 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3851 Jammes Rd have any available units?
3851 Jammes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.