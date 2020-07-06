All apartments in Jacksonville
3634 Rogers Ave

3634 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Rogers Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9820864000 ----
You wouldn\'t wanna miss this cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath house. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Rogers Ave have any available units?
3634 Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3634 Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Rogers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Rogers Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Rogers Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

