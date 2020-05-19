3582 Twisted Tree Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area gym pool

Great for those who want to live in Southside: desirable, spacious 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome in Drayton Park, available on Sept 1st. Close to the Town Center, Tinseltown movie theather and various restaurants! This property has hardwood in the living room 1st floor, full kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and a screened in patio. Non smoking. $1200/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Rachel at 786-553-9984.