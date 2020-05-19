All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 23 2019

3582 Twisted Tree Ln

3582 Twisted Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3582 Twisted Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
Great for those who want to live in Southside: desirable, spacious 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome in Drayton Park, available on Sept 1st. Close to the Town Center, Tinseltown movie theather and various restaurants! This property has hardwood in the living room 1st floor, full kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and a screened in patio. Non smoking. $1200/month, 1 month security deposit. Utilities not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Rachel at 786-553-9984.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have any available units?
3582 Twisted Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have?
Some of 3582 Twisted Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 Twisted Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3582 Twisted Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 Twisted Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 Twisted Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 Twisted Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
