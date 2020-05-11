All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N

3577 Mandarin Woods Dr N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Loretto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3577 Mandarin Woods Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is ready for you! Fresh paint and a brand new kitchen are just a few features of this charming Mandarin Bungalow. This home features tile throughout the main living spaces~ kitchen open to the dining area and family room that offers a brick fireplace for those cooler nights! Great size bedrooms. Large master with huge walk in closet, dual vanity, standing shower. Open patio out back, large fenced yard. This home sits on a cul de sac so very little traffic. Close to major highways, dining options, and more! Hurry, schedule your showing today. This home will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have any available units?
3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have?
Some of 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N currently offering any rent specials?
3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N pet-friendly?
No, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N offer parking?
No, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N does not offer parking.
Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have a pool?
No, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N does not have a pool.
Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have accessible units?
No, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia