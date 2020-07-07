All apartments in Jacksonville
3336 Lowell Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3336 Lowell Ave

3336 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3336 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6af4aa08c ---- This great 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is perfect for you. Features fresh paint, wood flooring, brand new carpet, central A/C, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Lowell Ave have any available units?
3336 Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Lowell Ave have?
Some of 3336 Lowell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Lowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Lowell Ave offer parking?
No, 3336 Lowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3336 Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Lowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 3336 Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3336 Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Lowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

