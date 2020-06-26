All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

3228 Cathedral Lane

3228 Cathedral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Cathedral Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4/2 in Arlington - R$1,250 D$1,250

4/2 with hard wood floors, separate living room and dining room, bonus room and kitchen with pass thru bars. This home also has a fenced back yard, hard wood flooring throughout the home, ceramic tile in the kitchen and a wood deck in the back yard. All appliances are included, along with central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill, L on Cesery, R on Regiment, L on Cathedral

(RLNE5031318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Cathedral Lane have any available units?
3228 Cathedral Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Cathedral Lane have?
Some of 3228 Cathedral Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Cathedral Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Cathedral Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Cathedral Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3228 Cathedral Lane offer parking?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3228 Cathedral Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Cathedral Lane have a pool?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Cathedral Lane have accessible units?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Cathedral Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 Cathedral Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
