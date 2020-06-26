3228 Cathedral Lane

Amenities
4/2 in Arlington - R$1,250 D$1,250
4/2 with hard wood floors, separate living room and dining room, bonus room and kitchen with pass thru bars. This home also has a fenced back yard, hard wood flooring throughout the home, ceramic tile in the kitchen and a wood deck in the back yard. All appliances are included, along with central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required along with the Reservation Fee.
DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill, L on Cesery, R on Regiment, L on Cathedral
(RLNE5031318)