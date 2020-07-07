All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2877 W 6th St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

2877 W 6th St

2877 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2877 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a69f618079 ---- This end unit has tile floors, ceiling fans, and a vintage bathroom. Water bill and lawn care included! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 W 6th St have any available units?
2877 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2877 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2877 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2877 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2877 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 2877 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 W 6th St have a pool?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 2877 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 W 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2877 W 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

