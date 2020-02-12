All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:49 AM

2860 Sandy Beach Lane

2860 Sandy Beach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2860 Sandy Beach Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home is a must-see. Features include a two-car garage, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and plush carpet throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, granite counters and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms have good closet space, and the patio in back is great for relaxing and cooking out. Make this house your home and apply today! Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have any available units?
2860 Sandy Beach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have?
Some of 2860 Sandy Beach Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Sandy Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Sandy Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Sandy Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have a pool?
No, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Sandy Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Sandy Beach Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
