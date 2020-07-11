All apartments in Jacksonville
2718 Pearce Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

2718 Pearce Street

2718 Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Pearce Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom Moments From Downtown - Large 3 Bedroom Private House with Huge Front and Back Yard!!!! Come See your new home today!

This beautiful newly renovated house is ready for move in today! New carpet, fresh paint, new appliances (upon move in) and much more. Plus two full bathrooms!

You will love the large open floor plan. The front porch is perfect for relaxing after a long day or just a place to sit and enjoy the cool summer breeze. As you walk in the kitchen is tucked away to the left and you enter the large welcoming living room/dinning. As you continue into the home you find two bedrooms down the hall with a large full size bathroom. Tucked away in the very back of the home is the master bedroom with it's own private full bathroom!

The large front and back yard is perfect for children or pets to run. So much gardening and landscaping potential offered here!

Please don't wait, this one won't last long!

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5885356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Pearce Street have any available units?
2718 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2718 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2718 Pearce Street offer parking?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Pearce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Pearce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
