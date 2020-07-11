2718 Pearce Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Moments From Downtown - Large 3 Bedroom Private House with Huge Front and Back Yard!!!! Come See your new home today!



This beautiful newly renovated house is ready for move in today! New carpet, fresh paint, new appliances (upon move in) and much more. Plus two full bathrooms!



You will love the large open floor plan. The front porch is perfect for relaxing after a long day or just a place to sit and enjoy the cool summer breeze. As you walk in the kitchen is tucked away to the left and you enter the large welcoming living room/dinning. As you continue into the home you find two bedrooms down the hall with a large full size bathroom. Tucked away in the very back of the home is the master bedroom with it's own private full bathroom!



The large front and back yard is perfect for children or pets to run. So much gardening and landscaping potential offered here!



Please don't wait, this one won't last long!



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



(RLNE5885356)