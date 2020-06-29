2346 Gayland Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$0 Application Fee if you apply online today at www.floridapropmanagement.com Fresh paint, new blinds, updated lighting, and new fixtures throughout. The kitchen features freshly painted cabinets and new granite counters. Completely refreshed bathrooms with new vanity, faucets, lighting, and hardware. New AC and water heater too! Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0e42f22c-ee43-4930-be64-0ee540b66438&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.