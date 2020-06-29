All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2346 Gayland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2346 Gayland Road
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

2346 Gayland Road

2346 Gayland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2346 Gayland Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$0 Application Fee if you apply online today at www.floridapropmanagement.com Fresh paint, new blinds, updated lighting, and new fixtures throughout. The kitchen features freshly painted cabinets and new granite counters. Completely refreshed bathrooms with new vanity, faucets, lighting, and hardware. New AC and water heater too! Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0e42f22c-ee43-4930-be64-0ee540b66438&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Gayland Road have any available units?
2346 Gayland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Gayland Road have?
Some of 2346 Gayland Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Gayland Road currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Gayland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Gayland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Gayland Road is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Gayland Road offer parking?
No, 2346 Gayland Road does not offer parking.
Does 2346 Gayland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Gayland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Gayland Road have a pool?
No, 2346 Gayland Road does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Gayland Road have accessible units?
No, 2346 Gayland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Gayland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 Gayland Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia