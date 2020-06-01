Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
230 SPRUCE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
230 SPRUCE ST
230 Spruce Street
No Longer Available
Location
230 Spruce Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Brooklyn
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Remodeled and waiting for the occupant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have any available units?
230 SPRUCE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 230 SPRUCE ST currently offering any rent specials?
230 SPRUCE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 SPRUCE ST pet-friendly?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST offer parking?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not offer parking.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have a pool?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not have a pool.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have accessible units?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 SPRUCE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 SPRUCE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
