All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

2261 WOODBRIDGE DR

2261 Woodbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2261 Woodbridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND FIREPLACE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND SPLIT BEDROOMS, MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN BATH AND TWO CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have any available units?
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have?
Some of 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia