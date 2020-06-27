Rent Calculator
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 1
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR
2261 Woodbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2261 Woodbridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND FIREPLACE, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND SPLIT BEDROOMS, MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN BATH AND TWO CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have any available units?
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have?
Some of 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2261 WOODBRIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 WOODBRIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
