Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

2019 Oakton Court

2019 Oakton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Oakton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home in the Oakbrook Subdivision on Jacksonville's Northside. This great home features over 1,800 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Generous layout features a living room/dining room combination, spacious family room with fire place, open eat-in kitchen with all appliances, inside laundry and two car garage with door opener. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, JIA, I-295 and I-95.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Oakton Court have any available units?
2019 Oakton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Oakton Court have?
Some of 2019 Oakton Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Oakton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Oakton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Oakton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Oakton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Oakton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Oakton Court offers parking.
Does 2019 Oakton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Oakton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Oakton Court have a pool?
No, 2019 Oakton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Oakton Court have accessible units?
No, 2019 Oakton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Oakton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Oakton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

