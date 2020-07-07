2019 Oakton Court

Amenities

Lovely home in the Oakbrook Subdivision on Jacksonville's Northside. This great home features over 1,800 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Generous layout features a living room/dining room combination, spacious family room with fire place, open eat-in kitchen with all appliances, inside laundry and two car garage with door opener. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot. Great location with easy access to shopping, schools, JIA, I-295 and I-95.Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.