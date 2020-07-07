All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1888 Daytona Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1888 Daytona Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

1888 Daytona Lane

1888 Daytona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Biscayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1888 Daytona Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Daytona Lane have any available units?
1888 Daytona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1888 Daytona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Daytona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Daytona Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1888 Daytona Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane offer parking?
No, 1888 Daytona Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1888 Daytona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1888 Daytona Lane has a pool.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane have accessible units?
No, 1888 Daytona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1888 Daytona Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1888 Daytona Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1888 Daytona Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia