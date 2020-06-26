1603 CHALLENGER CT W

Amenities

Charming townhome with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling with a skylight. It is located near the MAYPORT NAVAL STATION and Hanna Park beaches. Walk in to a private courtyard with a large exterior storage room in courtyard.The Great room and the stairs have bamboo wood floors. Maple kitchen cabinets. Backsplash, countertops matching ceramic flooring. Stove, microwave, NEW dishwasher and disposer. Newer maple cabinets in both bathrooms, LVP FLOORING IN BEDROOMS and wall to wall mirrored door closets. Separate laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. Two numbered/assigned parking spots. Community pool. Unit is Clean and move-in ready.