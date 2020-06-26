All apartments in Jacksonville
1603 CHALLENGER CT W
1603 CHALLENGER CT W

1603 West Challenger Court · No Longer Available
Location

1603 West Challenger Court, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Charming townhome with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a loft overlooking a vaulted ceiling with a skylight. It is located near the MAYPORT NAVAL STATION and Hanna Park beaches. Walk in to a private courtyard with a large exterior storage room in courtyard.The Great room and the stairs have bamboo wood floors. Maple kitchen cabinets. Backsplash, countertops matching ceramic flooring. Stove, microwave, NEW dishwasher and disposer. Newer maple cabinets in both bathrooms, LVP FLOORING IN BEDROOMS and wall to wall mirrored door closets. Separate laundry/utility room with washer and dryer. Two numbered/assigned parking spots. Community pool. Unit is Clean and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have any available units?
1603 CHALLENGER CT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have?
Some of 1603 CHALLENGER CT W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 CHALLENGER CT W currently offering any rent specials?
1603 CHALLENGER CT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 CHALLENGER CT W pet-friendly?
No, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offer parking?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offers parking.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have a pool?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W has a pool.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have accessible units?
No, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 CHALLENGER CT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 CHALLENGER CT W has units with dishwashers.

