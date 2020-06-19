1584 LANDAU RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in a fantastic location. Fully updated including granite in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the entire downstairs, upgraded cabinets, and so much more! The downstairs has conveniently has a powder bath and a patio out back. Just a short walk to the amenities. Feels and looks like brand new thanks to the freshly painted interior. Topped off with an attached one car garage. Move in just before the new year! Application fee : $40. Pets are subject to owners' approval, pictures required. Pet fee : $250 per pet (One-Time,Non-Refundable) $25 per month pet rental surcharge fee