All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1584 LANDAU RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1584 LANDAU RD
Last updated January 29 2020 at 7:19 PM

1584 LANDAU RD

1584 Landau Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1584 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in a fantastic location. Fully updated including granite in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the entire downstairs, upgraded cabinets, and so much more! The downstairs has conveniently has a powder bath and a patio out back. Just a short walk to the amenities. Feels and looks like brand new thanks to the freshly painted interior. Topped off with an attached one car garage. Move in just before the new year! Application fee : $40. Pets are subject to owners' approval, pictures required. Pet fee : $250 per pet (One-Time,Non-Refundable) $25 per month pet rental surcharge fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1584 LANDAU RD have any available units?
1584 LANDAU RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1584 LANDAU RD have?
Some of 1584 LANDAU RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1584 LANDAU RD currently offering any rent specials?
1584 LANDAU RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1584 LANDAU RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1584 LANDAU RD is pet friendly.
Does 1584 LANDAU RD offer parking?
Yes, 1584 LANDAU RD offers parking.
Does 1584 LANDAU RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1584 LANDAU RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1584 LANDAU RD have a pool?
Yes, 1584 LANDAU RD has a pool.
Does 1584 LANDAU RD have accessible units?
No, 1584 LANDAU RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1584 LANDAU RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1584 LANDAU RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia