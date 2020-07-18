14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in Bartram Springs for rent! This end unit offers 1,606 sq ft of living space, split bedrooms and beautiful earth-tone paint schemes throughout. Foyer leads into your living and dining room combo with ceramic tile flooring for easy clean up. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms, laundry closet (washer and dryer included AS IS) and spacious loft. Two car garage and covered patio, community playgrounds and state of the art amenities! Make this home yours and apply today! Resident benefit package: $16.50/mo. Renter's insurance required. Dogs and cats (no exotic pets) under 40lbs considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply with nonrefundable pet fee and pet rent per pet.