Jacksonville, FL
14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM

14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN

14873 Bartram Village Lane · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14873 Bartram Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in Bartram Springs for rent! This end unit offers 1,606 sq ft of living space, split bedrooms and beautiful earth-tone paint schemes throughout. Foyer leads into your living and dining room combo with ceramic tile flooring for easy clean up. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms, laundry closet (washer and dryer included AS IS) and spacious loft. Two car garage and covered patio, community playgrounds and state of the art amenities! Make this home yours and apply today! Resident benefit package: $16.50/mo. Renter's insurance required. Dogs and cats (no exotic pets) under 40lbs considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply with nonrefundable pet fee and pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have any available units?
14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have?
Some of 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN is pet friendly.
Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offers parking.
Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have a pool?
Yes, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN has a pool.
Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have accessible units?
No, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14873 BARTRAM VILLAGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
