Jacksonville, FL
1457 Murray Drive
1457 Murray Drive

1457 Murray Drive
Location

1457 Murray Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138556

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful 3 bedroom1 bathroom home in Murray Hill Subdivision. The home features tile and wood-style flooring in the common areas, the bedrooms are carpeted. The huge fenced in back yard is perfect for pets.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Carpet,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Murray Drive have any available units?
1457 Murray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Murray Drive have?
Some of 1457 Murray Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Murray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Murray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Murray Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 Murray Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1457 Murray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Murray Drive offers parking.
Does 1457 Murray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Murray Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Murray Drive have a pool?
No, 1457 Murray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Murray Drive have accessible units?
No, 1457 Murray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Murray Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Murray Drive has units with dishwashers.

