1457 Murray Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138556



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful 3 bedroom1 bathroom home in Murray Hill Subdivision. The home features tile and wood-style flooring in the common areas, the bedrooms are carpeted. The huge fenced in back yard is perfect for pets.



|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Carpet,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.