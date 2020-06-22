All apartments in Jacksonville
1449 Ellis Trace Drive West

1449 Ellis Trace Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Ellis Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,239 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have any available units?
1449 Ellis Trace Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have?
Some of 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Ellis Trace Drive West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West does offer parking.
Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have a pool?
No, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Ellis Trace Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
