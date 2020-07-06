Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service yoga

1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 Available 01/07/20 Luxury Living at the Peninsula! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 7th, 2020**



Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with den! This unit has spectacular direct east views of the St Johns river from 34 stories up! Large patio, nice split floorplan! This condo is a must see!



Live a life of luxury with all of the amenities the Peninsula has to offer! The kitchen features black absolute granite countertops and stainless undermounted sink, brushed nickel upgraded plumbing fixtures, stainless double refrigerator with water dispenser and ice-maker, flat cooktop, stainless oven and built-in microwave. The floors are tiled with porcelain in the foyer, kitchen and baths, and bisque carpeting in the bedrooms. A full-sized washer/dryer is included.



Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck with gardens, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa and salon with yoga and Pilates studio, mens and ladies steam and sauna rooms, massage and treatment rooms and meditation garden, Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club with: Panoramic skyline and river views, Outdoor sun deck, magnificent living and dining room setting with dramatic fireplace, Wet bar, Exhibition kitchen, Bottle storage lockers for your wines and liquors, and large screen TV.



$50 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



$50 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3816834)