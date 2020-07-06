All apartments in Jacksonville
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406

1431 Riverplace Blvd 3406 · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Riverplace Blvd 3406, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
valet service
yoga
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 Available 01/07/20 Luxury Living at the Peninsula! - **AVAILABLE JANUARY 7th, 2020**

Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with den! This unit has spectacular direct east views of the St Johns river from 34 stories up! Large patio, nice split floorplan! This condo is a must see!

Live a life of luxury with all of the amenities the Peninsula has to offer! The kitchen features black absolute granite countertops and stainless undermounted sink, brushed nickel upgraded plumbing fixtures, stainless double refrigerator with water dispenser and ice-maker, flat cooktop, stainless oven and built-in microwave. The floors are tiled with porcelain in the foyer, kitchen and baths, and bisque carpeting in the bedrooms. A full-sized washer/dryer is included.

Amenities are spectacular and feature: Relaxing library, soothing fireplace, Saltwater aquarium, Convenient Business center with high-speed data and voice capability, Conference room, Outdoor terrace & retail shopping, 24-hour concierge & valet parking service, Covered and controlled access garage parking, Pool and sun deck with gardens, whirlpool spa, and outdoor bar, Complete fitness center with strength and cardiovascular equipment, Health spa and salon with yoga and Pilates studio, mens and ladies steam and sauna rooms, massage and treatment rooms and meditation garden, Multipurpose room with kitchen, Poker room, and last but not least - Private Rooftop Club with: Panoramic skyline and river views, Outdoor sun deck, magnificent living and dining room setting with dramatic fireplace, Wet bar, Exhibition kitchen, Bottle storage lockers for your wines and liquors, and large screen TV.

$50 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

$50 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3816834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have any available units?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have?
Some of 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 offers parking.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have a pool?
Yes, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 has a pool.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have accessible units?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Riverplace Blvd #3406 does not have units with dishwashers.

